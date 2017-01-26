McDonalds Is Now Giving Away Big Mac Special Sauce

For all of those McDonald’s lovers out there, the fast food chain has revealed plans to give away 10,000 bottles of its Big Mac “special sauce.”

Starting Thursday, some locations around the United States will be handing out bottles of the company’s infamous sauce.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors—like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one! 🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/nbT0GVrI8l — McDonald’s (@McDonalds) January 24, 2017

The official McDonald’s Twitter account shared a video on social media to make the announcement. “A new-Mac-Sandwich-sizes party needs epic party favors – like 10k bottles of Special Sauce. Tomorrow find out when/where you might get one,” the company captioned the clip.

The announcement came as McDonald’s launches the limited time offer of the “junior” Mac and a “grand” Mac sandwiches. The company decided to shake things up after conducting a study that found only one in five millennials have tried a Big Mac.

While many have long speculated that the special sauce is Thousand Island dressing, a spokeswoman for the company said that the sauce is unique. The spokeswoman said that the sauce is made from a classic combination of ingredients, but she didn’t elaborate any further on the recipe.

As you might imagine, social media users absolutely exploded with excitement over the news. Check out some of the best Twitter responses below:

. @McDonalds I’ve probably eaten more Big Macs than the majority of people. I need this in my life so I can eat even more!! @McDonaldsUK — Tibbles (@TibblesGG) January 25, 2017

@McDonalds WHAT THE HECK. SWEET JESUS I NEED THIS OH MY GOF — Niamh Deane (@niamhydee_) January 25, 2017

@McDonalds What stores will be giving these away? Tomorrow will be the best day ever!! 🍔🍟 — BECKY GILLISPIE (@beckygillispie) January 25, 2017

@McDonalds Hey, #McDs, Please let me know how to get one of those bottles of that tasty special sauce! #delicious — Minnesota Time Lord (@MN_TimeLord) January 25, 2017

Do you hope to get your hands on a bottle of McDonald’s Big Mac special sauce?

Up Next: Jersey Shore Star Jwoww Goes Full Spandex Stretch In New Social Media Pic | Donald Trump Secret Service Agent Went On Facebook Rant That Soon Got Deleted | Aspiring Actor Live Streams Suicide On Facebook Days After Being Arrested In Alleged Sex Crime | James McAvoy Talks Fighting (Spoiler) in Split Sequel | The Internet Thinks This Secret Service Agent Wore Fake Hands To Protect Donald Trump | Jennifer Lopez Continues To Melt Instagram With Two New Sizzling Photos

n[H/T KDVR]