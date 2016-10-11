McDonald’s Cancels Ronald McDonald’s Appearances Due to Rash of Creepy Clown Sightings

The epidemic of clown sightings across the country have forced one friendly clown into the shadows.

Ronald McDonald, the face of the fast food chain, will not be making as many public appearances due to the widespread panic prompted by the suspicious clowns plaguing the country.

“McDonald’s and franchisees in the local markets are mindful of the current climate around clown sightings in communities and as such are being thoughtful in respect to Ronald McDonald’s participation in community events for the time being,” spokeswoman Terri Hickey told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

The smiling, fry-peddling clown will not be attending as many events, since clown spottings have caused physical altercations and even led children to take drastic measures to feel safe.

This story first appeared at Womanista.