Kurt Sutter Reveals New Mayans MC Behind-The-Scenes Photo

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter revealed an all new behind-the-scenes look at the second day of filming on the offshoot series Mayans MC.

The 56-year-old writer/director captioned the pic: “Day 2. Mayans MC pilot. @pardojd @elginnjames #mayansmc.”

The thrilling image shows Kurt Sutter hanging with lead actor JD Pardo and the Mayans MC showrunner Elgin James. Sutter and James are looking stylish in t-shirts and jeans while Pardo, who is portraying the starring role of Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes, is shown wearing one of the signature Mayans MC vests with a black hoodie underneath.

When Pardo was first cast in the spinoff show, a description of his character read: “EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.”

In recent weeks, Kurt Sutter has been generating a massive amount of excitement for Mayans MC. Days ago he shared a photo from the first camera test and the SOA fans went absolutely crazy.

Sutter captioned the photo: “Camera test day at the Salton Sea. @pardojd @claytoncardenas. These ain’t no dynas, carnal. #mayansmc @harleydavidson #apehangers #spiritanimal.”

In case you missed it, read the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

What are you most excited to see in Mayans MC?

[H/T Instagram: Kurt Sutter]