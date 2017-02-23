Mayans MC: JD Pardo Cast As Lead In Sons Of Anarchy Spinoff

The Sons Of Anarchy spin-off – Mayans MC – has now found its Jax Teller. While Charlie Hunnam portrayed the lead character in the original biker drama, a new face will step in and become the face of the Mayan franchise.

JD Pardo (East Los High, Revolution) has been recruited to play the lead in Mayans MC, Deadline reports. Mayans MC is Kurt Sutter‘s spin-off series to Sons of Anarchy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the report, Pardo will play lead character Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes in the series. The original press release revealed that Reyes is a young prospect in the MC, fighting for his full spot with the club.

This casting report however, revealed some new details about the character.

EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

Two of EZ’s closest relatives have already been cast on the series. Edward James Olmos will play Felipe Reyes, the concerned, ex-criminal Patriarch of the Reyes family. Clayton Cardenas has been tapped to play Angel Reyes, the older brother of EZ who is already a member of the club.

The pilot will begin shooting in LA in just a couple of weeks, and the series is expected to premiere on FX this fall.

More MAYANS MC News:

What To Expect From The Show / Emilio Rivera Weighed In On Jax And Mayans MC / Kurt Sutter Set To Direct Mayans MC

Mayans MC is set in a post Jax Teller world, where EZ Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the Cali/Mexi border, struggles with his desire for vengeance against the cartel, and his need for respect from the women he loves