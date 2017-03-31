The First Real Mayans MC Motorcycle Riding Shot Has Been Revealed

Kurt Sutter has just revealed the first motorcycle riding shot from Mayans MC, and it is officially time to get amped for the Sons of Anarchy spinoff. The 56-year-old writer-director took to Instagram on Thursday evening to release the all new snap.

Camera test day at the Salton Sea. @pardojd @claytoncardenas. These ain’t no dynas, carnal. #mayansmc @harleydavidson #apehangers #spiritanimal A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 30, 2017 at 8:26pm PDT

Sutter captioned the photo: “Camera test day at the Salton Sea. @pardojd @claytoncardenas. These ain’t no dynas, carnal. #mayansmc @harleydavidson #apehangers #spiritanimal.”

The image shows two of the stars of the offshoot series – JD Pardo and Clayton Cardenas – on their bikes donning their signature Mayans MC leather getups.

Pardo will be portraying the lead character, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, while Cardenas will be stepping into the role of EZ’s older brother, Angel Reyes. This is the first real picture of any members of the cast in full costume and geared up for action.

Also starring in the show is Emilio Rivera, who portrayed Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez in the original series. Kurt Sutter recently spoke out to explain how integral Rivera’s role has been in the transition between the two shows.

“When this other project was coming up with the Mayans; [Rivera’s] my linchpin in fusing these two mythologies,” he said. “It’s so great to be able to work with him again, and be around that energy, because it reminds me that this is why we do what we do.”

Earlier this week, SOA creator Kurt Sutter also teased his fans with the first look at the motorcycles with a closeup shot that showed the Mayans MC emblem on the bike. He shared the photo with the caption: “And so we ride. #mayansmc #saltonsea.”

And so we ride. #mayansmc #saltonsea A post shared by Kurt Sutter (@sutterink) on Mar 30, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Check out the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.

In case you missed it, be sure to check out the gallery below to see all of the actors confirmed for Mayans MC.

To keep up with Kurt Sutter, be sure to follow him on Instagram here.

What are you most excited to see in Mayans MC?

