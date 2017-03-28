Emilio Rivera Reveals Another Exciting Behind-The-Scenes Photo For Mayans MC

Emilio Rivera has been whipping the Sons of Anarchy fans into an absolute frenzy in recent weeks. The 56-year-old actor was at it again on Monday night as he unleashed an all-new behind-the-scenes photo with several members of the cast of Mayans MC, and you will not be able to contain your excitement.

Rivera captioned the snap: “#Rollout, hanging out with Fellas @official_antonio_jaramillo @richardcabralofficial @pardojd and @claytoncardenas on a #MayanMonday it’s just about the time to start making some noise. #emiliorivera #marcusalvarez #Riz #Coco #EZ #Angel #Mayansmc #itsafamilything.”

Since posting on Instagram, Emilio Rivera’s group snap racked up thousands of likes and a slew of comments from his loyal fans gushing about Mayans MC.

Emilio Rivera isn’t the cast member that has been sharing behind-the-scenes footage while preparing to film Mayans MC. Richard Cabral, who is set to take on the role of Johnny ‘El Coco’ Cruz, revealed a video that showed him doing sharpshooter training. According to Comicbook.com‘s Charlie Ridgely, Cabral’s character “was a sharpshooter in the Army, before being dismissed for shooting a cigar out of his commanding officer’s mouth.”

Earlier this month, Emilio Rivera revealed what his character, Mayans MC president Marcus Alvarez, has been up to since the end of SOA.

“Business as usual, bro. I was sad that Jax had to die and Filip, he tred. The thing is life goes on,” Rivera said while talking with Comicbook. “Business is business. I got to pay the bills. I got to feed the family so business as usual. Pretty much that’s all that’s been happening and now we’re going to rank up and again we got to deal with it.”

Other members of the star-studded cast including Edward James Olmos and Sarah Bolger have also dished on their roles for the upcoming series. Learn what Olmos had to say here, and Bolger here.

In case you missed it, check out the official synopsis for Mayans MC below:

“Set in the aftermath of Jax Teller’s death at the end of SOA’s seven-season run in 2014, Mayans MC will focus on the struggles of Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes, a prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ is the gifted son of a proud Latino family, whose American dream was snuffed out by cartel violence. Now, his need for vengeance drives him toward a life he never intended and can never escape.”

Are you excited to see Mayans MC?

