Matthew McConaughey Gives University of Texas Students a Safe Ride Home

Alright, alright, alright, this is pretty cool!

Matthew McConaughey traded in his Lincoln for a large golf cart this week. The actor returned to his alma mater at the University of Texas-Austin and gave some students a safe ride home, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Longhorns take care of each other, and it’s ‘safe’ to say Matthew McConaughey agrees,” the university’s official student government Facebook page captioned a pic of McConaughey driving around a group of students. “Don’t forget to use SURE Walk when traveling home late at night; you never know who might pick you up! #BeSafe#SafeChats.”

In the photo, the actor is behind the wheel in a burnt orange zip-up with some excited students.

The Oscar winner, 47, graduated from the university in 1993, but still regularly returns to his home state of Texas.

He recently celebrated his birthday down south with his wife, Camilla Alves, and his three kids. “My family took me down to South Texas and we camped out on the river that I learned to swim in, the Frio River,” McConaughey told ET. “It was cold but it didn’t matter. We swam in that Frio River, took the rope swings all through the river all day. We barbecued outside and played music, my son DJ’ed, we cooked steaks and had a great time.”

