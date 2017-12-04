Matt Lauer Still Welcome at Favorite NYC Restaurant

Matt Lauer might have been fired and kicked to the curb by NBC and the Today Show, but there is one place in New York City that will always welcome him.

TMZ reports Lauer is still welcome at his favorite restaurant, Fresco by Scotto in NYC despite the growing sexual misconduct allegations that got him removed after two decades of news reporting at NBC.

The owner of the restaurant, Scotto, tells TMZ that Lauer is “like family,” despite the allegations and he would “give [him] a hug the next time he comes into the restaurant.”

The former Today host has been visiting the posh restaurant for more than 16 years, dining with his family there just this past Thanksgiving — days before the news broke.

Fresco’s is frequented by a plethora of celebrities and sports stars, including New York Giants quarterback, Eli Manning. It has been open since November 1993 and has received citywide acclaim with outstanding reviews from New York Magazine, Gourmet Magazine, The New York Times and 3 stars in Crain’s New York Business.

The Scotto Family can often be seen demonstrating cooking segments on the Today Show and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

