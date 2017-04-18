An Unseen Evil Lurks In Teaser For ‘Marrowbone’

One of 2016’s most effective horror films was Robert Eggers’ The Witch, telling the story of a family living at the outskirts of society in colonial America. One of 2017’s most effective horror films is Split, a story about a man with a fractured psyche who kidnapped young girls. Both films achieved massive amounts of success, mostly due to the performances featured in each, with a common thread being that Anya Taylor-Joy starred in them both. The young actress is back for another horror film, which just got an English language teaser.

The film’s synopsis is as follows:

“A young man and his four younger siblings, who have kept secret the death of their beloved mother in order to remain together, are plagued by a sinister presence in the sprawling manor in which they live.”

The Spanish film has quite the pedigree in addition to Taylor-Joy, as she’s joined on screen by Stranger Things‘ Charlie Heaton.

As if the on-screen talent wasn’t convincing enough, the film was written by Sergio G. Sánchez, who also wrote The Orphanage, which is easily one of the best haunted house films of the ’00s. J.A. Bayona served as executive producer of Marrowbone, who directed last year’s A Monster Calls and helmed The Orphanage alongside Sánchez.

Although this teaser only gives a hint of the film’s mood and tone, the amount of rising talent attached to it is more than enough to garner lots of excitement.

Marrowbone will be hitting theaters in Spain in late October, with no US release date currently announced.

