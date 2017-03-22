Married Biology Teacher Faces Up To 20 Years In Jail After Having Sex With 17-Year-Old Student

A married science teacher seemed to be smiling happily as she posed for a mugshot after being arrested on suspicion of having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Sarah Fowlkes, 27, has been suspended from her job at Lockhart High School in Texas and faces up to 20-years in jail for the crime.

Fowlkes, who has worked as a biology teacher at the school since October 2014, was booked into Caldwell County Jail on Monday, hours after celebrating her birthday with her husband.

Lockhart police had obtained an arrest warrant for Fowlkes who turned herself in.

According to The Houston Chronicle, a school administrator contacted the police about an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher on March 10. Police say they found evidence of messages exchanged between Fowlkes and the student.

“Their contact was of a sexual nature,” said police.

Police Chief Ernest Pedraza charged Fowlkes, with engaging in “sexual contact with the intent to arouse or gratify the sexual desire of” the alleged victim.

Improper relationship between an teacher and student is a second-degree felony and is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Detectives in Lockhart interviewed a 17-year-old student who admitted to having sexual contact with Fowlkes.

Lockhart Independent School District suspended Fowlkes pending an appearance before the State Board for Educator Certification.

School superintendent Susan Bohn said, “Lockhart parents entrust their children to us every day, and it is something we do not take lightly.”

She continued, “Student safety is the district’s most important priority. As soon as we learned of the report, we acted swiftly to involve law enforcement and CPS to conduct a thorough investigation. The district does not and will not tolerate any improper communication or contact between a teacher and child.”

