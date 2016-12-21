Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Reunion Photo Is the Best Gift for ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans

This is the perfect Christmas gift for any Law & Order: SVU fan!

Christopher Meloni took to Instagram to share a selfie with his former costar Mariska Hargitay and all’s right with the world, E! News reports.

Friends at Xmas. A photo posted by Chris Meloni (@chris_meloni) on Dec 20, 2016 at 10:18am PST

“Friends at Xmas,” Meloni captioned the sweet photo.

Meloni and Hargitay stole many hearts when they starred together as Detectives Elliot Stabler and Olivia Benson, respectively, for 12 seasons of SVU. Although Meloni left the show after season 12, Hargitay continued on and the show is currently airing its 18th season on NBC.

Meloni opened up about working with Hargitay during an appearance on Inside the Actors Studio.

“She was always ready for anything new…There was always an unspoken shorthand to what we were doing. That makes it just so much easier, and off camera as well,” Meloni told host James Lipton. “There’s a lot to be said for that when you’re working with someone for 16 hours a day, you better get along when the cameras aren’t rolling as well as when it is. That was priceless, I think for both of us.”

