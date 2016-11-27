Mariah Carey’s Fans Call Her out for Using Photoshop on Instagram

Mariah Carey may have gotten carried away in all of the Thanksgiving festivities when she posted her latest Instagram picture.

#festivating !! #happythanksgiving 😘 A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Nov 24, 2016 at 6:45pm PST

The singer posted a photo of her holding a pie and whipped cream with a lace-up body suit and jeans. All seemed normal until a few fans started pointing out some distortion in the picture.

The obvious is Carey‘s shoulder seems to be broken and distorted. The cabinet near her right knee is warped as well.

“That’s got to be some of the worst photoshopping I’ve seen!” One follower said.

“Should the cabinet door and mirror bend like that?” another questioned.

Carey is still sharing those holiday pictures and either doesn’t read her comments or simply doesn’t care!

You do you Mariah!

This article originally appeared on Womanista.com