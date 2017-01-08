Mariah Carey Spotted Trying To Buy Weed On Christmas Eve

Looks like Mariah Carey needed something to calm down her nerves over the holidays. The “We Belong Together” singer was spotted on Christmas Eve entering a marijuana dispensary in Aspen, Colorado called The Original Leaf, according to Daily Mail.

Mariah was rocking a green dress with a pair of sunglasses as she smiled for photographers. The 46-year-old musician was seen going in and out of the store, but it’s unknown whether Mimi actually purchased any of the goods as she wasn’t seen carrying any bags on her way out.

See the photos of Mariah Carey entering the weed dispensary here.

According to the company’s website: “The Original Leaf sets the standard for top quality freshness, texture, flavour and variety. Our naturally grown cannabis is produced without the standard array of potentially harmful, environmentally long-lasting agricultural chemicals commonly used since the 1950s.”

After Mariah Carey’s train wreck of a performance this past weekend at Dick Clark’s Rockin New Year’s Eve, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Carey pop back up at the weed store to find something to take the edge off after that disastrous moment. The singer had a mishap of epic proportions when the track that she was lip-syncing to was out of sync with what was being played.

Mariah’s team blamed the incident on ABC, and even accused them of purposefully sabotaging her performance.

“She was not ‘winging’ this moment and took it very seriously,” Nicole Perna of BWR-PR said while speaking with Billboard. “A shame that production set her up to fail. They told her it would be fine once she was onstage.”

Perna continued by saying: “However, that was not the case and they were again told that her ear piece was not working. Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live.”

Mariah’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov, also spoke out about the controversial issue.

“I will never know the truth, but I do know that we told them three times that her mic pack was not working and it was a disastrous production,” Bulochnikov said during a conversation with Us Weekly. “I’m certainly not calling the FBI to investigate. It is what it is: New Year’s Eve in Times Square. Mariah did them a favor. She was the biggest star there and they did not have their s–t together.”

What are your thoughts about Mariah Carey seemingly trying to buy weed on Christmas eve?

