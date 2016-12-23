Mariah Carey Shows Off Her Christmas Spirit With A Lip Sync Off With Her Son

Mariah Carey may be the unofficial queen of Christmas thanks to her classic and amazing collection of Christmas hits, but it looks like her son Moroccan might be ready to fight for her throne.

The pop-diva posted an adorable video on Instagram of a mother-son lip sync off in the kitchen. The two were jamming out to Carey’s hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Carey was enjoying herself, singing and dancing while clearly trying to cook something for dinner.

Merry Christmas everybody! I’m making my favorite sauce and I hope you’re enjoying the Yuletide cheer! 🎄🎁🎅🏼 A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 22, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Moroccan, on the other hand, was spinning all around the room, dancing with a big jar or a big gingerbread man stuffed animal in his hands. Clearly, someone is ready for Christmas! If there was ever a house to have a Christmas music sing-off, it would be this house.

Carey and her twins will be spending the holidays in a beautiful rental home in Aspen, much like they do every year. Carey will be joined by her new boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, and has already posted a sexy and festive picture of their temporary abode on Instagram.

Unlike the past couple of holidays, it looks like this one will be spent without the 5-year-old twin’s father, Nick Cannon. The America’s Got Talent host recently posted that he has been admitted to the hospital through the holiday due to complications with his autoimmune disease, lupus.

Hopefully, before the beginning of the new year, the entire family will be able to get together and celebrate together. After all, isn’t that what Christmas is really about?

