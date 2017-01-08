Mariah Carey Reunites with Nick Cannon For Family Dinner

The last few weeks of 2016 were particularly rough on both Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey. But despite everything the two stars had been through individually – and their previous relationship issues – they still manage to come together as a family for some quality time.

The two celebrities recently ended a 6-year marriage earlier in 2016. Cannon filed for divorce in January of 2015, but their divorce was finalized a few months ago. But, just because Carey and Cannon are divorced doesn’t mean they can’t still be a family.

“Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcare #Ncredible,” Cannon captioned a photo of the family enjoying a night out at a restaurant, which Carey reposted.

Family Dinner!! All is well! Live! Love! Laugh! @mariahcarey #Ncredible A photo posted by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Jan 5, 2017 at 11:43pm PST

Since the divorce, the family of four – Carey and Cannon have 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe – have been seen together quite a few times. They have spent birthdays and holidays together, mostly celebrating their adorable kids.

“We make the kids the No. 1 priority,” Cannon said in a recent interview. He also mentioned, “Mariah and I are super cool. We talk every day.”

The America’s Got Talent host spent most of the Christmas holiday in a Los Angeles hospital. Cannon was diagnosed with Lupus in 2012 and has since experienced a complication with the autoimmune disease. While he didn’t enjoy spending the holiday alone away from his kids, he did send out a special thanks to all his fans who sent him love and support while he was stuck in bed.

Carey, on the other hand, had a very eventful New Year’s Eve. She was scheduled to perform a few of her hit songs during the Dick Cark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, however, thanks to a serious issue with her audio, her performance was a complete disaster. She ended up not being able to sing at all, and just walked around the stage and let the fans sing a bit.

Hopefully, the upcoming year will be much more relaxed for the family than the last few weeks have been.

