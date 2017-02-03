Mariah Carey Pumps Iron In Cleavage-Revealing Lingerie And Heels

Mariah Carey clearly isn’t jumping in on the athleisure clothing trend just yet. The “I Don’t” songstress shared videos on Instagram showing her pumping iron while rocking cleavage-bearing lingerie and a flashy pair of high heels.

We must we must … 😉 😘 @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:30pm PST

The 46-year-old pop superstar captioned the first video: “We must we must … 😉 @gunnarfitness.”

Another video showed the Mariah’s World star running in her lace-up heels from Rihanna’s FENTYxPUMA collection, according to Daily Mail.

The “We Belong Together” singer also shared a pic on Instagram that showed off her curvy figure.

She posted the photo with the caption: “Climb every mountain @gunnarfitness.”

Climb every mountain 👊🏾😘 @gunnarfitness A photo posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:35pm PST

Earlier in the day, a Facebook live video Mimi shared went viral almost instantaneously. She was filmed lying on a bed in a black bodysuit while laying on a bed at a hotel in Los Angeles.

Running amok. @gunnarfitness A video posted by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 2, 2017 at 7:18pm PST

The video was viewed more than a million times in only an hour.

Carey read comments from her Facebook video during the broadcast. “I can’t say some of these things! It

“I can’t say some of these things! It makes me sound like I think I’m sooo great,” she said.

The purpose of the live broadcast was to promote her latest single, “I Don’t,” featuring rapper YG.

The breakup jam was reportedly written about Carey’s recent split with her billionaire ex-fiancé James Packer.

Check out Mariah Carey’s Facebook live video below:

Leading up to the release of her new tune, Mariah shared a slew of sexy images on social media. Check out the pics here.

Mariah Carey’s new single, “I Don’t,” is available on Spotify and iTunes now.

To keep up with Mariah Carey, follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after seeing these steamy Mariah Carey videos?

