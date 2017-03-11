Mariah Carey Gets Leggy Behind The Wheel

When Mariah Carey‘s disastrous New Year’s Eve performance took place, nobody really knew where to place the blame. Initially, she took all the heat, as it appeared as though she was disoriented and, rather than stumble through, opted to bail on not remembering the words to her own songs. After the fact, Carey blamed technical issues with the production for not being able to hear the music, a claim which the production team refused. Regardless of how that messy situation played out, Carey took to Instagram to show that she is definitely back in the driver’s seat of her own career, while also showing off her legs and cleavage.

Pon de Highway 🏁😉 Photo cred: @mishkabulochnikov A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:55pm PST

The photo shoot featured the singer lounging comfortably behind the steering wheel of a Mercedes-Benz while sticking her leg out of the open door. Were she to have been driving the car in this position, it would have been incredibly dangerous, as not only would she not have had decent control over the vehicle but, with any sort of collision, her leg would have been taken clean off.

Speaking of legs, Carey wore an incredibly short skirt to show off her toned legs, with the ensemble also featuring a zippered front that allowed to show off as much cleavage as she wanted. As you can see from the photo, the amount of cleavage she wanted to show off was “a lot.”

