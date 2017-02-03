Margot Robbie Hauntingly Channels Tonya Harding In New Behind-The-Scenes Clip

An all-new video of Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding has surfaced and the 26-year-old actress perfectly channeled the former Ice Queen.

Check out the video of Margot Robbie here.

In the 50-second long clip, the Wolf of Wall Street star totally nailed a classic moment from Harding’s days as a figure skater when she went off on a profanity-laced tirade directed at one of the U.S. Figure Skating officials.

For anyone who was curious whether Margot Robbie would be able to pull off the role of Tonya Harding, this video should leave no doubt in your mind that the Australian bombshell might be skating her way into an Oscar nomination once this movie comes out.

In addition to Margot Robbie, the rest of the cast includes Caitlin Carver (Paper Towns) as Nancy Kerrigan, Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The First Avenger, Captain America: Civil War) as Jeff Gillooly, Allison Janney as LaVona Golden (The West Wing, American Beauty), and Paul Walter Hauser (Kingdom, Super Troopers 2) as Shawn Eckhardt.

Most recently, former Olympian Tonya Harding was spotted outside of her home in Washington. The 46-year-old was wearing an oversized sweatshirt while puffing on a cigarette, and she looked drastically different from her figure skating days. Check out the photo here.

Back in the ’90s, Tonya Harding was a figure skating superstar as she was the first woman to land a triple axel. However, Harding went from being a renowned skater to one of the most disgraced U.S. Olympians after she and her then-husband, Jeff Gillooly, devised a plan to attack one of her competitors, Nancy Kerrigan, by clubbing her in the leg, according to the New York Post.

The shocking story is being retold in the upcoming film I, Tonya. Several weeks ago, photos of Margot Robbie as Tonya Harding surfaced and she looks exactly like her in the retro 90’s outfit, take a look here.

I, Tonya is set to hit theaters in 2018.

What was your reaction after watching Margot Robbie in this new scene from the upcoming Tonya Harding movie?

