Margot Robbie Caught Practicing Ice Skating For New Tonya Harding Movie

Fresh off her honeymoon following her surprisingly secretive wedding, Margot Robbie isn’t wasting any time getting physical in the new year. In an upcoming film, Robbie will be playing Tonya Harding, the figure skater responsible for organizing a brutal attack against a competitor.

Robbie appears to be making a good deal of progress towards mastering the moves of the former Olympic athlete, as you can see her making spins and other moves with grace. The actress was spotted at Pickwick Ice in Burbank, CA, which was recently in the news as it’s where Alan Thicke suffered a fatal heart attack.

The upcoming film, I, Tonya, will be directed by Craig Gillespie, who has previously helmed Fright Night and Lars and the Real Girl. Captain America: Civil War‘s Sebastian Stan will star opposite Robbie in the film, playing Harding’s husband who assisted in orchestrating the attack.

