Mandy Moore Is All But Busting Out Of Her Dress At The Golden Globes

Mandy Moore wore one of the most revealing outfits of any of the Hollywood superstars at Sunday night’s 74th Annual Golden Globe awards show. During the event held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, the This Is Us actress rocked the red carpet while donning a cleavage-bearing, sheer gown that left very little to the imagination.

At this year’s Golden Globes, the 32-year-old actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television – Drama for her role in NBC’s hit show This Is Us. The risqué dress she wore to the event left everyone’s jaw dropping, and was designed by Naeem Khan, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ve always wanted to wear a cape,” Mandy Moore said jokingly while talking to host Kevin Frazier. “I feel like a quasi-superhero.”

Moore looked like she was made to wear this gown, and apparently, it didn’t take long for the former pop singer to land on the dress choice.

“It was the second dress I tried on!” she said.

While talking with ET, Mandy Moore explained that the positive response to her show This Is Us has been shockingly overwhelming.

“I think we’re all still pinching ourselves that we are even here talking about it,” Moore said. “I mean, we made the pilot this time last year, and ten episodes in for the show to be embraced by people, and how much it means to people. It’s overwhelming.”

To complete the look, Moore wore a pair of teardrop earrings, a diamond bracelet, and carried a sapphire blue clutch.

Prior to the red carpet event, Moore shared a video of her gorgeous look on social media. She posted a brief clip on Instagram with the caption: “I made it to the carper guys! Thank you so much for your love and support! See you inside!”

What do you think about Mandy Moore’s plunging gown at the Golden Globes?

