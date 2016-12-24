Man Used Grenade To Crack Walnuts For 25 Years

Imagine you’re given a gift, but you aren’t sure what it is. Imagine you realize that this gift is perfect for cracking walnuts, so it becomes your walnut cracker for about 25 years. Then, imagine, you find out, completely by accident, that the gift was actually an illegal hand grenade that you’ve been slamming into nuts for the last couple of decades.

That is exactly what happened to a man in the Shaanxi province of China. Years ago, the man was given this strange object, which he started using to open walnuts. Now, 25 years later, the local police happen to be passing around flyers showing images of illegal and forbidden explosives. Turns out, the man’s walnut cracker was on the flier.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Taylor Swift Redacts Her Deposition In Groping Lawsuit

The man had no idea that he was in possession of a forbidden explosive, otherwise, he probably wouldn’t have been using it to open walnuts for the last couple of decades. It’s also unclear whether or not the friend who gave the man the grenade knew what it was.

The story has been circling around the Chinese social media site, Weibo, where many people asked why a friend would give the man a bomb. One person replied, “It’s more stable than a Samsung phone.”

Luckily for the man, the grenade never went off. Generally, grenades are activated when the lever is released and the grenade is thrown, activating the primer, igniting the fuse, and setting off the detonator, according to Britain’s Mail Online,

Local police don’t believe that the grenade was actually built with explosives inside.

Next: Keke Palmer Slams Charlie Puth Over Twitter Drama, Bella Thorne Speaks out | Air Traffic Control Audio Of Carrie Fisher’s Flight Reveals Pilot’s Emergency Call | Meet The Rat That Pole Dances | Wendy Williams Posted A Throwback Picture, And The Internet Had A Field Day With It

[H/T Straits Times]