Man Passes Away Minutes After Chugging Bottle Of Tequila

A 23-year-old man died only minutes after drinking an entire bottle of tequila during a friendly wager at a Dominican nightclub.

The young man won $630 but just minutes after winning he lost his life. The cause of death was listed as alcohol intoxication by the medical examiner.

The unfortunate incident happened earlier this week in the city of La Romana, in eastern Dominican Republic and it was all captured on video.

The young man has been identified as Kelvin Rafael Mejia. In the video he is seen on his feet chugging the tequila straight from a bottle. When he is done he is handed the cash prize and a few seconds later he can barely stand anymore and needs to be assisted by two men.

Shortly after he collapses and never regains consciousness — he was taken to a nearby clinic where he was declared death.

According to El Universal, the events unfolded after Mejia approached a table where a group of clients were betting money on how much tequila they could drink in a single gulp. He asked to join.

The management at the club called the Vacca Lounge, said the nightclub had no involvement in the deadly incident.

“The only contests we ever do are dance contests or costume contests, with the award of bottle of champagne or other drink,” Vacca Lounge said in a statement.

According to local media, the man was a regular patron at the place and had recently become a father.

