Man Kills Woman He Met On Tinder In Most Brutal Way Possible

Warning: Graphic content ahead…

A woman was murdered in horrific fashion after a Tinder date went wrong.

26-year-old Emmanuel Delani Valdez Bocanegra allegedly killed Francia Ruth Ibarra, also 26, in Leon, Mexico. He reportedly dissolved her body in acid after she refused to have sex with him, according to Daily Mail.

Law enforcement officials questioned Bocanegra after the victim’s family reported her missing.

When the police discovered the Ibarra’s remains, her bones were found in bags on Bocanegra’s apartment balcony. There were canisters of caustic soda and hydrochloric acid beside the remains. Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa Aguire took to social media in order to confirm that the remains found at Bocanegra’s apartment belonged to Ibarra.

There were six kilograms of human flesh collected from the bones. The DNA was a match for Ibarra.

Inside Bocanegra’s apartment, the police eventually found Ibarra’s clothes and a bag with her belongings.

The two met on the dating app Tinder. Over the course of the past several months, Bocanegra and Ibarra hung out together. On December 3, Ibarra went missing.

Her friends became worried after Ibarra was supposed to meet her at a movie theater, but never showed up.

Ibarra’s friends at the University of Guanajuato dug through her social media accounts and learned that she had been seeing Bocanegra, who was a former student at the university.

Bocanegra was never introduced to Ibarra’s friends, and he reportedly made an effort to avoid meeting her family.

The police tracked Bocanegra to Mexico City, and he was later arrested. The New York Daily News reports that Bocanegra was indifferent to his arrest.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim of this terrible crime.

