Man Kills Mother Of His 18-Month-Old Baby And Her Family Before Turning Gun On Himself

A father and his two teen daughters were killed early Friday morning outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to police.

Wade Gordon McIntosh, 47, Olivia Felis McIntosh, 17, and Maria Alana McIntosh, 19, were fatally shot, according to the St. Paul police. Another person who was shot remains in critical condition at Regions Hospital, according to the police statement.

According to police, when officers arrived at the scene and searched for suspects, they found another deceased male, Jeffrey Jemaile Taylor, 20, in a wooded area near the apartment building were the incident occurred.

According to investigators, Taylor shared an 18-month-old child with Maria. The child was reported missing when police arrived on the scene but was later found safe with the deceased suspect’s half-brother in a nearby shed, according to investigators.

The deceased suspect’s half-brother, Jeffrey Arkis Taylor, 19, was arrested, according to police. The case against him will be presented to the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office for possible charges on Monday, according to police.

“My Uncle Wade … my cousins … they were all good, beautiful people, inside and out,” relative Louis Hernandez told the Pioneer Press. “We are very blessed that the baby is OK.”

Pastor Paul Marzahn, a friend of Wade’s, said that he loved spending time with him and his family.

“I was just devastated. I was surprised, I mean, as anybody would be,” Marzahn told WCCO. “It’s one thing to have a custody battle and argue about a child. It’s another thing to be that vindictive to take out a whole family.”

He added: “Maria and Olivia were like the apple of [Wade’s] eye. He just loved them.”

A neighbor by the name of Kevin Lee said he heard a commotion around 3 a.m.

“It was like five minutes and he ran out and they pinned him down,” he told MPR News.

Investigators have asked anyone with knowledge of the events to contact them directly at 651-266-5650.

