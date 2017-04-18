Man Passes Away While Getting Lap Dance

A Texas man passed away in one of the most bizarre circumstances ever. 67-year-old Robert Gene White died while receiving a lap dance at a strip club.

In El Paso, Texa this past Friday night, White was getting a lap dance by one of the exotic performers at the Red Parrot strip joint, which describes itself as a “legendary full-service gentleman’s club.” The manager at the club explained that when the time came to pay the dancers, White was unresponsive, according to KVIA.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The dancers initially thought that White was simply attempting to skirt paying the bill. However, they soon realized that he was having a medical emergency and began performing CPR. The employees at the Red Parrot called 911 shortly thereafter.

White was rushed to a nearby hospital once the authorities arrived on the scene. However, the efforts to revive him while at the strip club and at the hospital were unsuccessful. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, White died of natural causes.

While it is a tragedy that White passed away, it’s safe to say that he was likely thoroughly enjoying himself in his final moments.

The police have not released any further details regarding the case at this time.

Up Next:

[H/T KVIA, Bro Bible]