Man Accused Of Murder Poses As Wife In Facebook Messages To Cover It Up

Kristen McShane was a mother of two and was found dead at her home. Her body was found in the master bedroom of the home, covered by the comforter. However, if you followed her on Facebook, you might not have noticed that she was dead. That is because her husband took to the social media site to pose as his deceased wife.

George Joseph McShane allegedly strangled Kristen after the two got into a heated argument. George claims that he lost his temper and started to choke Kristen and then she was dead.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After Kristen passed, George was faced with a series of texts and phone calls that had come in for Kristen. So, to help cover up the fact that she was dead, George took to Facebook. Posing as his wife, he posted saying that he had “dropped his phone in the toilet” and that people should message her on Facebook until she was able to get the phone fixed.

Up Next: Paula Patton Accuses Robin Thicke Of Physical Abuse During Custody Battle

According to the authorities, he had also texted her friends and family making it seem as if she was alright.

Eventually, the police responded to “unknown trouble” reported at the McShane residence. When they arrived, they spoke with a relative who said that they suspected that Kristen was dead and that George was possibly going to kill himself. When the authorities found George, he was sitting in his closed garage with his car running. It seemed as if he was indeed trying to commit suicide.

George McShane is currently being held in the Orange County jail without bail. He is being charged with domestic battery and second-degree murder.

More: Parents Charged With Murder After Girl Is Found In Worst Way Possible | Mom Sentenced To 30 Years For Revealed 1991 Murder Of Son She Claims Disappeared | Former High School Teacher’s Former Student Allegedly Charged With Horrific Murder

[H/T PEOPLE]