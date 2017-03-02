Mama June’s Weight Loss Surgery Video Revealed

An all new video has been releasing showing Mama June in the moments leading up to her life-altering gastric bypass surgery. The graphic new clips from Mama June: From Not to Hot show exactly how the doctors went in and cut out parts of her stomach.

The surgeons explained that the procedure involved placing a tube all the way from the beginning of her stomach to the end. Everything outside of the tube was going to be cut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This surgery is honestly probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Mama June said. “I mean, I could die from it. I’m not one to let go of control easily and I have no control over this situation once they put me to sleep.”

The surgery took a terrifying turn when Mama June began to bleed. While the moment seems incredibly intense, the procedure was a success in the end as Mama June is now doing well.

Following the gastric bypass surgery, Honey Boo Boo‘s mother had a long road to recovery. Mama June was in such pain that she had trouble even sipping water and getting out of her bed.

“I’m feeling every bit of the pain today,” says Mama June. “I’m very, very sore — very agitated.”

Mama June’s daughters, 11-year-old Alan “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon were shown giving their mother some encouragement following the procedure.

“The hardest part is over, the surgery’s happened, and I’m excited to go home and watch the fat come off of me,” Mama June said. “And in a couple of months now, I’m going to be sitting back, relaxing, and dating hot men.”

“I ain’t trying to be like R-rated or anything, but she walks around the house in a pair of her underwear now, so…,” Pumpkin said jokingly. “Uh huh. I’m like, ‘June, put some pants on! Put some pants on!’”

Check out the more footage of Mama June’s surgery below:

Be sure to tune in for Mama June: From Not to Hot on Fridays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.

Up Next:

[H/T Entertainment Tonight]

Want the chance to win one of Logan’s claws thanks to Regal & IMAX? Click the here or the image below to enter!