Mama June Accuses Ex Sugar Bear Of Emotional And Physical Abuse

The inspiration for the weight-loss reality series Mama June: From Not to Hot was for “Mama June” Thompson to lose enough weight to fit into an incredibly small dress to her ex-husband’s wedding. The experience was grueling, but ultimately Thompson dropped 150-pounds to wow all of the wedding attendees, her ex “Sugar Bear” included. Despite him being the inspiration for the series, June has recently revealed that the ordeal wasn’t as romantic as it might have seemed, as she claims Sugar Bear left the family with “emotional and physical scars” because of his abuse.

“It’s time the world sees him for what he is,” June revealed. “[Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon’s] eye buckle was caused by him…because he got mad. So many emotional and physical scars with the kids.”

Back in 2012, an episode of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo featured a scene in which June and Sugar Bear’s daughter had an eye injury, which June claims was inflicted by her ex.

The incident reportedly took place when the daughter, sometimes known as “Chickadee,” moved in with Sugar Bear, real name Mike, after she separated from her husband.

“I told her she can stay for as long as she needs,” Sugar Bear said of the situation.

As far as the other children the former couple shares, like 11-year-old Alanna, the relationship with Sugar Bear is strained, at best. When describing the nature of Alanna’s relationship to Sugar Bear, June said, “She hasn’t had one in a long time.”

Despite June’s claims about Alanna’s relationship with her father, the 11-year-old was a prominent feature of his latest marriage, which could be seen in the From Not to Hot finale.

The reality show isn’t completely over, as there’s an upcoming reunion special that June hinted would feature some of the friction between the reality stars.

The Thompson family has a long history in reality TV, with their first appearance being in the show Toddlers & Tiaras, which documented the trials and tribulations of young beauty queens. From there, Alanna got her own spin-off series, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which focused on the Thompson family. This show was canceled amid controversy when it was revealed that June was dating a convicted sex offender.

