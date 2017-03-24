A New Sad Development With Mama June Revealed

Mama June Shannon faced a major disappointment in the new teaser for Friday’s episode of her WE Tv reality show From Not to Hot.

During the latest check-in with Dr. Kolder, the plastic surgeon was discouraged to see that Mama June weighed 193 lbs when she needed to be under 190 lbs in order to have skin removal surgery. Mama June then goes to her trainer Kenya Crooks and explains to him that it’s over.

“I missed my surgery date, I’m done. It’s over,” Mama June said.

“There’s no other way to say it. I’m stupid, and I’m embarrassed. I’m wasting Kenya’s time and I’m throwing away the second chance that the kids gave me.”

In order to help boost her morale and motivation for her weight loss transformation, Mama June explained that she was joining a support group.

“I’m joining a small weight-loss support group. Even though I threw out all my junk food, it would be great to get some help to keep the weight off long-term. I mean, I’m really nervous about walking into a room of people I don’t know and talking about my overeating. I’m scared, but I’ve got to do something.”

The decision is probably for the best considering that Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon explained earlier this month that the most difficult thing for their mother has been the mental component to drastically altering her eating habits.

“I think that [Mama June’s] biggest thing [she has to] overcome is that fact that she still thinks of herself as a big person,” the 17-year-old said. “Because, even to this day, like, a couple of days ago we had a conversation, and…she looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I’m still fat.’ And I guess she’s seen herself as a bigger person all these years, she doesn’t even realize how small she is.”

Not only did Mama June miss her target weight for the skin removal surgery, but she also was busted by Kenya for cheating her diet. In another teaser for Friday’s episode, Mama June’s daughters – Alan “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon – found a massive bag of candy in her purse and tattled to Kenya. Check out the video here.

