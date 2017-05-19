Mama June Reveals Big News About Her Dating Life

Mama June has dropped bombshell information about her love life. The mother-of-four has a big date!

A trailer for the 37-year-old’s new show, Mama June: From Hot To Not, shows her revealing that she met a man on a dating app. In the newly released clip, Mama June walks out into the kitchen looking all glammed out and her family wonders why she is all dolled up.

“I’m going on a date,” she said. “Y’all had the idea at lunch for me to get a hot, ‘smexy’ guy for Sugar Bear’s wedding. And I only got a couple months, so I got to get started now.”

Lauryn Shannon, Mama June’s daughter, was totally surprised and began pestering her with questions about who the guy was and wanting the juicy details.

“Everybody’s on me about getting a date for Sugar’s wedding,” Mama June said. “I finally find one, and everybody’s up in my a**. What the hell?”

Life appears to be going well for June Shannon as she has gone on a date for the first time in a long while and she has managed to shed a massive amount of weight to completely transform her appearance. Her daughters, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, recently spoke out about how she managed to drop the weight.

“She had gastric sleeve back in May of 2015, and then she slowly started losing weight, and the reason she got the gastric sleeve was because she hit a plateau — she couldn’t lose any weight,” Lauryn tells ET. “And then it came to a point where [the trainer] had to step in because she hit another plateau with the gastric sleeve, and wasn’t losing any more weight.”

“Her stomach started looking gross,” Lauryn said. “It was hanging from where she lost so much weight, and her arms and her chin, so she got [the skin on] her stomach removed. She got her boobies done. She got them from a 44 long to 36 up.”

While she has made significant strides in her weight loss journey, Mama June still believes there are challenges ahead.

“I think that her biggest thing [she has to] overcome is that fact that she still thinks of herself as a bigger person, because, even to this day, like, a couple of days ago we had a conversation, and … she looked in the mirror and was like, ‘I’m still fat,’” Lauryn said. “And I guess because she’s seen herself as a bigger person all these years, she doesn’t realize how small she is.”

Watch the trailer for Mama June: From Not to Hot above, and be sure to check out the new series when it premieres on We TV on Friday, February 24, at 10 p.m. ET.

Were you shocked by Mama June’s big news about dating?

