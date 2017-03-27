Maksim Chmerkovskiy’s Injury Sidelines Him From ‘DWTS’

Oh no!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy won’t be dancing across the floor for week two of Dancing With the Stars season 24. According to E! News, his injury was announced on Good Morning America Monday where the anchors said that the pro will be replaced for the March 27 show and sadly, maybe even longer than that.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The news comes after the dancer suffered a calf injury.

“It’s my calf muscle,” Chmerkovskiy said in rehearsal footage. “F–k. It just feels like something hit it.”

Although he isn’t dancing, Chmerkovskiy will be in the ballroom to cheer on his partner, Heather Morris. His replacement hasn’t been announced.

Morris has yet to comment on the news.

We wish one our favorite dancers a speedy recovery and quick return to the dance floor.

This story first appeared at Womanista.