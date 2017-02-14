Madonna Frees The Nipple In NSFW Cover Of Vogue Italia

Over the course of her illustrious career, Madonna has been known for pushing boundaries. The “Like A Virgin” hitmaker was back at it once again after she flashed her nipples in a sheer top on the cover of Vogue Italia.

Stamped by SK for the Polaroid Issue @stevenkleinstudio for italianvogue. God Bless you Franca Sozanni 🙏🏻not only for what you did for the World of Fashion but for encouraging strong Independent Women to take risks! 💪🏻😂💘🎉🌸💯♥️💯♥️💯🌍🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🎉🎉🎉💘💘💘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 12, 2017 at 11:04pm PST

The 58-year-old pop icon shared an image of the magazine cover on Instagram with the caption: “Stamped by SK for the Polaroid Issue @stevenkleinstudio for italianvogue. God Bless you Franca Sozanni…not only for what you did for the World of Fashion but for encouraging strong Independent Women to take risks!”

The magazine cover shows three photos stacked on top of one another. The top pic shows Madonna with her finger in her mouth while rocking red lipstick. The middle photo shows her topless figure in a cheer black top. On bottom, Madonna’s hands are on her hips with her nails painted in an eye-popping shade of red.

Since posting on social media on Monday, Madonna’s risqué snap racked up more than 55k likes and nearly 1k comments.

The Grammy-winning musician shared several other images from the Vogue photoshoot that showed her donning lingerie and a shiny silver grill.

“Happy Monday! My last collaboration with the great Franca Sozzani @vogueitalia @stevenkleinstudio,” she captioned the picture.

Happy Monday! 🎉🎉🎉🎉! My last collaboration with the great Franca Sozzani ♥️ @vogueitalia @stevenkleinstudio 🙌🏻💯🙌🏻💯🙌🏻💯🙌🏻💯🙌🏻😂💯😂💯😂 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:50pm PST

Madonna posted another photo on Monday from the Vogue shoot that showed her in a skintight black bodysuit while striking a seductive pose.

She captioned the image: “Good Morning World!! So lucky to have worked on the last issue of Italian Vogue with The amazing and inspiring Franca Sozzani @stevenkleinstudio.”

Good Morning World!! 🌎🌏🌍! So lucky to have worked on the last issue of Italian Vogue with The amazing and inspiring Franca Sozzani 🦄 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:43pm PST

