M. Night Shyamalan Teases Split Follow-Up

M. Night Shyamalan is back on top of the world with his box office hit Split.

While fans should see the film for themselves first, many have been spoiled—and spurred to the theater because of the spoilers—by the film’s surprise ending.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You know the ending, the one that confirms the film takes place in the same universe as one of Shyamalan’s most revered movies.

SPOILERS BELOW, LAST CHACE TO TURN BACK.

I have an 11 page outline for my next film in my bag. I can’t tell you what it is, but If you’ve seen #Split… — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) February 4, 2017

Shyamalan revealed that he’s already hard at work on his next film, hinting that it’s a follow-up to Split.

If you’ve seen the James McCoy-starring film, you know that he’s talking about the long-awaited sequel to Unbreakable.

Shyamalan has hinted that he’d love to return to the world first established with Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson, and now after subverting audiences in their jaunt back he’s finally preparing for a full-fledged sequel.

There’s no word on a timetable for when we might see the next film, but Shyamalan seems reinvigorated after the success of Split. After a few poorly received films, he’s finally back in a place where audiences are trusting the filmmaker.

What he does with that trust remains to be seen, but fans are eager to see McAvoy and Willis mix it up as a super villain and superhero, both graced with super strength.

Split is now in theaters.

MORE Split: Resident Evil, Vin Diesel’s xXx Fall To Split At Box Office / Jimmy Kimmel’s Split 2 Trailer Starring Donald Trump / James McAvoy Talks Fighting Bruce Willis | 5 Secret Sequels We Want | Horde Was Created for Unbreakable | James McAvoy Onboard for Sequels | Split Wins Opening Weekend Box Office | Shyamalan on Unbreakable 2| Official Review | Twist Ending Explained | Connection to Unbreakable Explained | Critics React to Split