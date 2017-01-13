Lynsi Snyder, Heir To In N Out Burger, Reveals Her Tragic, Horrifying Past In New Video

Lynsi Snyder, the heir to wildly popular fast food chain In-N-Out, has spoken out on the horrific details of her past. The 34-year-old sat down to discuss her life with Christian organization “I Am Second.”

Snyder was known for her reclusive behavior, but she has finally spoken out about her struggles with drugs, failed marriages, and the death of her father.

At only 30-years-old, Snyder inherited 50% of the California burger chain’s share, and she is set to inherit the rest on her 35th birthday, according to Daily Mail. She is reportedly worth $1 billion.

When she was only five-years-old, Lynsi’s father, Guy Snyder, was put in rehab for drug addiction. Seven years later, her father had an affair and divorced Lynsi’s mother.

At age 17, Snyder’s father died of a drug overdose in 1999. Snyder explained that her life was turned upside down after her father passed away.

“My world shattered,” she said. “After my dad died there was no way I was going to be alone. He was gone so I had even greater reason to fill the void.”

“I got married when I was 18, I had graduated a few months before that,” Snyder said. “It wasn’t right.”

“I started smoking pot, drinking, which were things I really wanted to stay away from after watching my dad,” she said. “I realized I’m gonna follow the footsteps of my father in that I’m gonna meet an early death if I don’t get right with God and follow him.”

Although her past with drug addiction was a serious struggle, the In-N-Out heiress explained that ridding herself of men that weren’t good for her was harder.

Lynsi has been married four times, and divorced three. Every time her marriage failed she was led into “the arms of another man.”

“Letting go of the guy was something different because I didn’t wanna be alone,’ she said.

After her second divorce, Lynsi’s life hit a crossroads.

“I couldn’t feel like a bigger failure at that point,” she said. “I just couldn’t recover myself at that point,” said Snyder. “I was so alone, but it didn’t last long. I ended up in another relationship.”

In her third marriage, Lynsi had her third child with husband Val Torres. In 2013, she filed for divorce after realized that Torres married her for financial reasons and that he had been cheating on her for four years.

Not only did Snyder struggle with drug addiction and have three failed marriages, but she also revealed that she was the victim of two kidnapping attempts.

Back in 2014, she told Orange Coast Magazine that the first attempt was when she was just 17 and in high school. The second was when she was 24-years-old working in management of In-N-Out.

After all of these horrible events in her past, Lynsi said she was able to find her strength again through Christianity. She is now happily married to former In-N-Out employee Sean Ellingson. The two serve in the Los Angeles community through their foundation called Army of Love.

[H/T Daily Mail, Orange Coast Magazine]