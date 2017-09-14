Luke Bryan Invites First Responders to Hurricane Harvey Benefit Concert

Country megastar Luke Bryan is working hard to help the Texas community following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey this past August.

According to a press release shared with ABC News, Bryan will be performing in Houston at the Cynthia Woods Pavilion on Sept. 22 and inviting the hurricane’s first responders to join him.

Bryan is “coordinating with the Houston area authorities to make tickets available” to those first responders. Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the Houston Community Fund.

This week, Bryan took part in the Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief telethon, answering phone calls in Nashville as part of a celebrity phone bank with the likes of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

Aside from Hollywood’s finest, dozens of beloved country stars took dedicated their time to help raise awareness for those affected by the hurricanes, including George Strait, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen who performed “If It Wasn’t for Texas” and “I Believe.”

With a generous heart, Bryan also performed his new single “Light It Up” on Wednesday’s Grand Ole Opry as part of the show’s celebration of Country Cares for St. Jude Kids. Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to support pediatric cancer research at the Memphis facility.

“Light It Up” is the first single from Bryan’s next album, set to release by end of year. His Huntin’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day Tour continues through the end of October.