Lisa Marie Naegle Pictures Surface Featuring Her Partying Right Before Death

New photos have surfaced of the moments before Lisa Marie Naegle was murdered.

The former contestant on E!’s 2010 reality series Bridalplasty, was pictured partying in Torrance, California with nursing student Jackie Jerome Rogers. The photos were snapped on Sunday around 12:04 AM. A little over two hours later, the two left the party venue in Rogers’ SUV.

In one of the pictures, Naegle is seen with a drink in her hand while enjoying a performance by rapper Too Short. The photo was taken around 12:16 AM.

After the two left the party, Naegle reportedly ended her affair with Rogers, and told him that she intended to reunite with her husband. He was apparently enraged by the news and he allegedly caused him to take a hammer to her head and bludgeon her to death.

On Monday night, Naegle’s husband, Derek Harryman, first notified the police that his wife was missing.

The missing person alert from the police read: “Lisa Marie Naegle, 36, from San Pedro, was reported missing on Sunday, December 18, 2016 after failing to return home from a birthday party she attended Saturday at Alpine Village in Torrance, CA. She also failed to show up to teach a nursing class Sunday at West Los Angeles College. Lisa Marie’s last contact was at 2:45 a.m. Sunday to say she was stopping for food on her way home, but she never arrived. Her phones goes straight to voicemail.”

Derek Harryman knew that something was wrong when his wife didn’t return after the party. He told KTLA: “There’s video footage that was just discovered from Alpine Village within the last hour showing my wife getting into a black SUV. Her missing work, her not calling anybody, a million red flags.”

After Lisa Marie’s family brought surveillance footage to the cops, Rogers reportedly confessed to law enforcement officials to killing Naegle.

Naegle’s body was found on Tuesday. She was discovered in the backyard of Rogers’ Inglewood, California home after he buried her naked.

On Tuesday, law enforcement sources told Us Weekly that Rogers will be booked on murder charges.

“We begged and pleaded that he’d come to our home to kind of give us details on what time, where were things, and when he left her, but while he was talking to us and telling us his story, multiple different times he said he absolutely did not go home with her, or did not take her home,” Danielle Naegle-Kaimona, Naegle’s sister, said while talking to ABC 7.

What are your thoughts about these new developments on the Lisa Marie Naegle murder case?

[H/T TMZ, Us Weekly]