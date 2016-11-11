Lindsay Lohan Weighs In On A Mean Girls Reunion

Hollywood superstar Lindsay Lohan has weighed in on whether she would consider doing a Mean Girls reunion.

On Monday night, the 30-year-old actress explained that she would be totally down to recreate the Jingle Bell Rock dance sequence from Mean Girls under two specific conditions.

Videos by PopCulture.com

For the first condition, Lohan has tied the possibility of a reunion event with the success of her most recent business venture. Lohan revealed that she is releasing her own line of clothing with a variety of tops including t-shirts, sweaters, and sweatshirts. All the items in the merchandise collection have the words “I Only Speak Lilohan.”

In the event that she sells enough shirts by the holiday season, Lohan said that she would recreate the Jingle Bell Rock dance, in which Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert donned sexy Santa Claus costumes.

However, before you get too excited, Lohan has another condition in addition to selling a large quantity of t-shirts that might be a little more difficult to pull off.

While chatting with Daily Mail, Lohan said that one of the criteria for a Mean Girls reunion would be that she needs one specific backup dancer for the Jingle Bell Rock scene: Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Yes! I’ll do the Jingle Bell Rock but only if it is with the new President,” Lohan said.

Lohan has been facing scrutiny in the media lately as she has apparently been using a different accent. She now lives in London, and claims that her new European lifestyle is to blame for the changes.

“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” Lohan said. “I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian, and Arabic.”

When asked if she was surprised by all the attention regarding her accent change, Lohan said that she was not fazed.

“Nothing really shocks me these days,” she said. “I moved to London four years ago and the taxes seem to be getting higher.”

Would you be interested in seeing a Mean Girls reunion?

MORE Lindsay Lohan: What Is Up With Lindsay Lohan’s Strange Accent? / Lindsay Lohan Posts Cryptic Harley Quinn Halloween Video / Lindsay Lohan’s Ex Best Friend Is Being Accused Of A Heinous Crime Against Two Dogs / Jamie Lee Curtis Fires Back At Donald Trump For His Sexual Comments About Lindsay Lohan.

[H/T Teen Vogue, Daily Mail]