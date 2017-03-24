Lindsay Lohan Posts A Swimsuit Photo That Is All The Floral

Lindsay Lohan just made a huge splash on Instagram with an all-new pic that shows her in a daring bathing suit. The 30-year-old actress unleashed the sizzling hot snap on social media on Friday morning.

Peace and love #ready for any storm 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:20am PDT

The redheaded beauty captioned the pic: “Peace and love #ready for any storm.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The vibrantly colorful image shows Lindsay Lohan rocking a turquoise swimsuit with pink and blue floral designs. The one-piece features a plunging neckline as well as a gaping cleavage window.

The Mean Girls alum was photographed striking a pose while soaking up the sun face-up on a paddle board and arching her upper body up into the air. She threw out a peace sign for the camera while closing her eyes for the sultry snap.

In less than five hours after posting, Lindsay Lohan’s swimsuit photo racked up more than 70k likes with hundreds of her adoring followers flooding the comments sections to shower her with compliments about how stunning she looks.

As her loyal fans are likely already aware, Lindsay Lohan has been causing a massive commotion on social media in 2017. Back in January, she deleted all of her posts on Instagram and started completely fresh. The move was definitely symbolic of her new outlook on life as Lohan has reemerged into the public spotlight once again. Her manager, Scott Carlsen, recently dished on Lohan’s life at the moment.

“Lohan is in a period of renewal and has been making positive changes in her life,” Carlsen said while talking with Daily Mail.

Lindsay Lohan’s epic comeback has walked hand-in-hand with her getting in touch with her spiritual side. In February, Lindsay joined Good Morning Britain to speak about how she is learning to be at peace with herself.

“Studying the Koran is something I found solace in, a religion where I found a lot of peace,” she said. “I have reached inside and I found what I want my intentions to be in the world…focusing on taking control of what I want out of life.”

Just this week, the Parent Trap alum announced her all-new reality show. The series looks absolutely wild and involves her taking control of unsuspecting guests’ social media accounts. Check out the teaser video here.

To keep up with Lindsay Lohan, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

Do you think this is Lindsay Lohan’s sexiest Instagram snap?

Up Next:

[H/T Instagram: Lindsay Lohan]