Lindsay Lohan Posts Surprisingly Simple Response To Donald Trump Win

Hollywood superstar Lindsay Lohan shared her reaction to Donald Trump winning the Presidential Election on Tuesday, and her response was surprisingly simple.

The 30-year-old actress took to Instagram to post a photo of herself with the short caption: “Just breathe America.”

Just breathe America. 🙏 A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Nov 10, 2016 at 10:17am PST

The response was surprising given that a slew of other celebrities have posted on social media explaining how disappointed they were that Donald Trump won the election. Chelsea Handler broke down crying on her show, Miley Cyrus posted a tearful video on Twitter, and screenwriter Aaron Sorkin wrote a letter to his wife and daughter bashing Donald Trump.

While Lilo may not seem to be as worried about Donald Trump winning the election as many celebrities are, she is, however, taking her new business venture quite seriously. The Parent Trap actress has started a new clothing company was formed in order to support charity.

After stories surfaced on the Internet that Lohan was now speaking with a different accent, she wanted to “turn a silly viral event into something positive for the world.”

The collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts all have the phrase, “I only speak Lilohan,” written on the front.

The proceeds go to benefit Caudwell Children & AFAD.

❤️😊made some shirts to support charity😊❤️ can get yours here www.represent.com/lohan #LOHANCLUB TONIGHT!!! #NERVO PLAYING!! Biggest night yet! A photo posted by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Nov 11, 2016 at 6:46am PST

On Friday morning, Lohan posted on Instagram to spread the word about her clothing line. She shared the photo with the caption: “made some shirt to support charity…can get yours here www.represent.com/lohan #LOHANCLUB TONIGHT!!! #NERVO PLAYING!! Biggest night yet!”

Lilo has even given her fans a huge promise that she tied to the success of the charity campaign. In the event that her clothing line sells a lot of products, Lohan explained that she would be totally down to recreate the iconic Jingle Bell Rock dance sequence from Mean Girls, in which Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert wowed the crowd in their sexy Santa Claus costumes.

There was also one more condition attached to getting Lohan to do the dance scene again, but this one might be a little harder to pull off. Check out what the other condition is here.

To check out Lindsay Lohan’s new clothing line, go here.

