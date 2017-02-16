Lindsay Lohan Reveals Cleavage-Filled Pic, Quotes Mother Teresa

Lindsay Lohan has taken to Instagram to share an all-new sexy picture. But oddly enough, the caption with the picture is a quote from Mother Teresa.

The 30-year-old actress posted the cleavage-filled picture with the caption, “If you judge people, you have no time to love them. Spread love everywhere you go. Let no one ever come to you without leaving happier. Be faithful in small things because it is in them that strength lies.” -Mother Teresa – for me I support all people. We all must do the same [hands raised in celebration].”

Lohan recently talked about her support for President Donald Trump and encouraged other people to do the same.

Lohan sat down with the Daily Mail for a Facebook Live interview, and broached the subject of the new president.

“I think always in the public eye you’re gonna be scrutinized, and he is the president. We have to join him. If you can’t beat him, join him,” she said, before saying that she hopes he will “broaden his ideas” when it comes to refugees.

Trump and Lohan shared headlines back in October when audio from a 2004 Howard Stern interview appeared. In the interview, Trump states that “deeply troubled women” are “best in bed” while discussing Lohan. At the time, the actress responded by saying she was focused on other things.

[H/T Instagram @lindsaylohan]