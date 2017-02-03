Leonardo DiCaprio Gets His Steak Seasoned By Salt Bae, And Twitter Has Lost Its Mind

When worlds collide! What happens when you put an internet sensation in the same room as one of Hollywood’s most loved actors? You get a brand new meme.

Internet sensation, and seasoning guru, Nusret Gökçe, is known as Salt Bae. His Instagram is full of videos showing off his amazing cooking skills, and his unique signature seasoning technique – letting the salt run gently down his arm, off his elbow, and gracefully on to the food.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Pamela Anderson Reveals Gorgeous, Curvy Photo On Instagram

“He;s like the Christian Gre of Turkish meant,” late night host James Corden described. “This guy has got it all. He’s got the looks of A.J from the Backstreet Boys – and meat.”

Gökçe’s sensational seasoning style has mesmerized fans and even hooked a few celebrities. One such celebrity is none other than Leonardo DiCaprio. Salt Bae recently posted a photo of the star watching in awe as his dinner gets the final touch from Gökçe.

2017 Oscar adayi sensin dedi#saltbae #saltlife #salt @leonardodicaprio A photo posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:27am PST

Naturally, when to worlds collide, the internet went a little crazy and a meme was created.

“Grandpa what was 2017 like?” *lighting cigar*

“Pull up a chair kid” pic.twitter.com/OeU2fIZYqT — Christopher Hooton (@ChristophHooton) February 2, 2017

Leonardo DiCaprio to play ‘salt bae’ and win his second oscar pic.twitter.com/XkApNu8Hhp — ️أحمد⚡ (@psychedelicnoel) February 2, 2017

Worlds colliding this is incredible pic.twitter.com/m7pdMlvrCI — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) February 2, 2017

Currently, Salt Bae is based out of Abu Dhabi, but he is looking to open his own steakhouse in New York City. He has already gathered a big name fanbase in the states, including none other than Rihanna and Ben Affleck, both of whom were seen wearing the coveted “Salt Bae” t-shirts. Of course, it’s likely DiCaprio will find himself at a Salt Bae table again in the future. If nothing else, just to watch him

Of course, it’s likely DiCaprio will find himself at a Salt Bae table again in the future. If nothing else, just to watch him season.

More: Kylie Jenner Poses For Her Wax Figure In Skintight Spandex | Kim Kardashian Spotted In NSFW Top During Costa Rica Trip | Al Roker Shares Emotional Goodbye to Tamron Hall on ‘Today’

[H/T ET]