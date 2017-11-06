Las Vegas Mayor Speaks out About Texas Shooting

The Mayor of Las Vegas Carolyn Goodman is speaking out after the deadly mass shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday.

Late afternoon, Goodman took to Twitter to share her thoughts with the rural community, roughly 30 miles east of San Antonio where the gunman opened fire.

With our greatest sorrow and compassion. Las Vegas stands with you with our hearts broken and ready to help in anyway we can. #SutherlandSprings — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) November 5, 2017

“With our greatest sorrow and compassion. Las Vegas stands with you with our hearts broken and ready to help in anyway we can,” she wrote.

Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen serving the Fourth Congressional District of Nevada also took to Twitter to express his sincere sympathies about the horrific mass shooting.

Following this heartbreaking news. My prayers are with the people of #SutherlandSprings. https://t.co/qoiUeoD3gs — Rep. Ruben J. Kihuen (@RepKihuen) November 5, 2017

At least 24 people have died in the Texas church shooting, according to Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett. The shooter was also killed.

Tackett told NBC News “approximately 25 people” were deceased, counting the shooter. Other law enforcement sources told the outlet at least 10 more people were injured.

Witnesses told San Antonio ABC affiliate KSAT that a unidentified man walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and began shooting around 11:30 a.m.

There were reportedly around 50 people who were attending the church.