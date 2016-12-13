Lamar Odom Checks Himself Into Rehab One Year After Near-Fatal Overdose

Lamar Odom is finally ready to get some professional help.

Lamar Odom has checked himself into rehab a year after his near-fatal overdose: https://t.co/cxwibKhKZC pic.twitter.com/aIQva71NXP — E! News (@enews) December 12, 2016

The former Los Angeles Lakers player checked himself into rehab in San Diego, Calif., E! News confirms.

“It was his own decision. He wanted to work on his mental and physical health for the next chapter of his life,” a source told E! News. “He has not fallen off the wagon, but he understands the importance of maintaining his sobriety.”

This decision comes more than a year after he nearly died from an overdose in Las Vegas.

An E! News source added, “It is not easy, but he is focused and determined.”

Odom’s representative was not available to comment about his admittance into rehab. He was last seen shopping in Beverly Hills on Dec. 6.

