Lady Gaga Speaks out About Dealing With Chronic Pain

Lady Gaga is thanking her fans for their support after she opened up about her chronic pain condition.

The “Poker Face” singer shared a photo of a doctor treating her shoulder with the caption, “Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors,” she wrote. “I think about Joanna too and her strength and the day gets a little easier.” Joanna is Gaga‘s aunt who inspired her latest album, Joanne.

The star posted another picture later thanking fans for their support and their empathy towards her condition. “I was so overwhelmed by the empathy, confessions & personal stories of chronic pain in response to my previous post I thought what the hell. Maybe I should just share some of my personal remedies I’ve acquired over the past five years. Everyone’s body and condition is different U should consult w ure Dr. but what the heck here we go!”

Gaga is seen in the photo in a sauna, in which she says the heat helps her detox.

