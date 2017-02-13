Lady Gaga Drops Jaws Everywhere With Her Most Scandalous Red-Carpet Look Yet

Lady Gaga arrived at the 2017 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles Sunday night wearing the most daring look on the red carpet, which was no surprise to anyone familiar with the star’s past sartorial choices.

#LadyGaga is here to spice things up per usual! Thoughts #Roomies? #Grammys2017 📸: Alberto Rodriguez (@gettyimages) A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Feb 12, 2017 at 4:56pm PST

Always known for pushing the envelope, Gaga definitely did not play it safe in her Grammys getup, arriving on the carpet in a barely-there black leather top with embellished sleeves, leather short shorts with chain detailing, fishnet tights and black platform thigh-high boots.

The singer accessorized with a pink-dyed ponytail, red lipstick and black sunglasses, serving major attitude as she walked the carpet just minutes before the show was set to start. The star will perform during the show with Metallica, and we’re thinking this rock and roll look is just the beginning!

