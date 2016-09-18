Lady Gaga Confirmed To Headline Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show

The rumors are true! Lady Gaga is for sure headlining the 51st Super Bowl halftime show.



While this will be the first time Lady Gaga has performed at a Super Bowl halftime show, it’s not the first time the Perfect Illusion singer has taken to the NFL field. Rememberwhen she belted out her powerful rendition of the national anthem for Super Bowl 50?

Little Monsters everywhere are waiting anxiously for this anticipated moment, and Lady Gaga herself is thrilled to have the honor.

“This is one of the highest honors of my career,” Lady Gaga said. “I get a chance to sing for all the athletes – who have been working so hard their whole lives for this moment – the coaches, as well as the fans in the stands who are waiting for this moment. I think it marks what being an American is all about.”

Need some more Lady Gaga before Super Bowl 51? The artists fifth studio album Joanne is coming out October 21.

