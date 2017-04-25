Kylie Jenner Strips Down To Undies For Sexy Series Of Snapchats

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has learned the importance of personally promoting your product, which is exactly why she put her latest cosmetic on display in her social media profile, while also stripping down to her underwear.

To get her fans excited about Tuesday’s release of a brand-new product, Kylie showed off the colors by applying them to her skin, clearly thrilled to share them with the world.

If you follow the 19-year-old’s social media account for her more salacious posts, she also gave those fans a treat by putting her high-waisted Puma briefs on display.

Kylie is such a fan of Puma, in fact, that she recently collaborated with the sneaker company to release a special line of Puma Fierce shoes.

Some of Kylie’s other collaborations were a little closer to home, as the newest release involved a partnership with older sister Kim, earning the line the name of “KKW x KYLIE.”

Kim recently explained the inspiration for the line, saying, “My makeup looks definitely put me in a mood, definitely give me different personalities.” She added, “I wanted to do all nude shades because that’s really all that I wear. So I have so many different shades of nudes that I wear, so I just wanted to, you know, bring them into our collection.”

Kylie has been making all sorts of headlines over the last few weeks, with not all of them being the kind of publicity she’d like.

Unfortunately, the celebrity and her boyfriend of over two years, Tyga, have decided to go their separate ways, fueling not only rumors about why they split, but also rumors of who each individual is hoping to pursue.

Earlier this week, Kylie made a public appearance to celebrate the opening of Sugar Factory Las Vegas, with the crowd consisting mostly of fans and well-wishers. However, protestors appeared at the event, aiming to chastise the personality for her predilection towards wearing real animal fur.

