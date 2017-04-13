Kylie Jenner Shares Topless Video On Instagram

Kylie Jenner just shared the steamiest throwback post of all time. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram late Wednesday night to reveal a topless video that will make you gasp.

throwback with @sashasamsonova A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

The black-haired beauty captioned the clip: “throwback with @sashasamsonova.”

The brief video shows Kylie Jenner completely topless covering her breasts with her arm while enjoying a smoke. The Lip Kit creator’s long locks were dyed into a vibrant blond hue that was offset by the dark tones of the video. For a short moment, the camera pans over to Kylie’s midsection to show off her toned abs.

As you might imagine, the 19-year-old reality star’s fans went completely bonkers once the video was posted on Instagram. Her loyal followers viewed the clip more than 4.3 million times and showered the post with over 851k likes in less than 15 hours.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to showing off some skin on social media. Earlier this year, the fashion mogul did a photoshoot with her ex-boyfriend Tyga in which she was topless once again. While they seemed to be head over heels for one another at the time, Kylie and her 27-year-old on-again-off-again beau have called it quits.

A source close to the famous former couple spoke out saying that they have a “complicated” relationship, according to People.

“When Kylie is happy, they’re happy – but it’s never that simple,” the insider said. “There’s always some kind of drama with Kylie and Tyga.”

Given that she has forged a cosmetics company empire, and recently landed her own KUWTK spinoff reality series, Tyga has reportedly become more of a distraction to Kylie than an asset.

The source continued by saying: “And she’s in such an incredible position right now — poised to have such incredible success. But when things go awry between those two, Kylie loses focus and turns into a different person. She won’t listen to anyone — it’s like nobody can talk sense into her until they work things out.”

“If they could ever get to a mature point where it was more of a functional relationship, things would be amazing,” the insider said. “But until then, it continues to be a sore subject.”

While Kylie may be single for the moment, she no will undoubtedly have her fair share of suitors that are highly interested in her after seeing the model’s most recent Instagram posts.

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, be sure to follow her on Instagram here.

What was your reaction after watching Kylie’s sexy throwback video?

