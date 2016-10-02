Kylie Jenner Spends Millions On Another Mansion

Kylie Jenner officially has more mansions than most Americans do cars.

The beauty mogul and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just scooped up another huge house in the Hidden Hills neighborhood, bringing her grand total of owned mansions to three. This one set her back a cool $12 million, but at 13,200 square feet, it was worth it.

The mansion also comes with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen, home theater, game room, pool, spa and massage room and 1.4 acres of land.

But Kylie isn’t the only one buying real estate. Her sister Kendall also recently purchased a $6.5 million home of her own.

What do you think she’ll buy next?

