Kylie Jenner Skips AMAs For New Litter Of Puppies

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner originally planned on making an appearance at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, but then something unexpected happened. The fashion designer’s dog went into labor, and she was forced to tend to her beloved pet.

The 19-year-old took to Twitter on Sunday night to explain to her followers why she was missing the awards ceremony. “For those asking…I was planning on going to AMA this year but Bambi went into labor,” Jenner wrote,”So I’m here taking care of puppies.”

Jenner received thousands of questions about her dog, and explained that she was aware that Bambi was pregnant.

After the adorable pups were born, Jenner shared photos of her Italian Greyhound dog named Bambi and the two new additions on Snapchat.

Jenner has been making headlines this past week for a variety of reasons. Her 27-year-old rapper boyfriend Tyga celebrated his birthday, and the couple took some seriously racy photos to celebrate.

Kylie posted photos on Instagram that show her topless while straddling on top of Tyga.

While Kylie couldn’t make an appearance at the AMA’s, the evening was still packed with awesome moments. The siblings of the late musician Prince all came together to accept an award for the “Purple Rain” singer.

Also, pop superstar Selena Gomez finally returned to the spotlight in her first red carpet appearance since cancelling her tour to get her anxiety issues under control. The “Hands to Myself” singer won the award for Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and gave an emotional speech while receiving the honor. Check out what Selena had to say here.

To keep up with Kylie Jenner, follow her on Instagram here.

Do you wish Kylie Jenner would have made an appearance at the AMA’s?

